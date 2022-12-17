Elden Ring: Where To Get Scholar's Shield

This defensive spell for sorcerers can be quite useful.

By on

Comments

If you're a magic user in Elden Ring but you still enjoy using a shield, too, you may benefit from Scholar's Shield, which can boost your shield's damage negation. Luckily, it can be purchased extremely early in the game for a relatively low cost, and we'll tell you precisely where to find the NPC that sells it.

Scholar's Shield explained

Scholar's Shield is a sorcery that requires 12 Intelligence to cast. By casting the spell on a shield, it will improve its damage negation.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Nintendo Switch Games 2022
  2. Best PC Games 2022
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Bonelab’s Guns
  4. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Official Trailer (Deku, Bakugo, All Might, Ochaco)
  5. Fortnite Adds New My Hero Academia Themed Mode | GameSpot News
  6. High On Life Video Review
  7. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Bakugo Victory Royale Gameplay
  8. Fortnite My Hero Training Gym Creative Mode Gameplay
  9. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Creator Map Tour
  10. Valve Talks The Next Steam Deck | GameSpot News
  11. Best Xbox Games Of 2022
  12. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Godrick the Grafted and Stormveil Castle - Elden Ring Lore

Scholar's Shield's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Fires three magic shooting stars that pursue the target. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Charging enhances potency. A sorcery of the Olivinus Conspectus, which attracts sorcerers from Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Where to find Scholar's Shield

Scholar's Armament can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen, who resides within Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. The spell costs 2,500 runes, and she will sell it by default, so you don't have to give her any of the scrolls found throughout the game in order to purchase it.

Waypoint Ruins
Waypoint Ruins

Waypoint Ruins can be accessed immediately upon exiting the tutorial. Simply head directly east of Agheel Lake to come across them. Due to the middling threat of nearby enemies, you'll be fine there even at low levels.

When you arrive at Waypoint Ruins, descend the set of steps in the center to find yourself in a cellar. Once you cross through the fog, you'll face the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. Don't worry, however, as he's extremely easy so long as you remember that his head is immune to damage. Just beat him senselessly on his backside or stomach until he's defeated, then go through the door to meet Sorceress Sellen and gain the option to buy Scholar's Shield.

This NPC will eventually move from this spot if you follow her questline. However, she will still sell her spells regardless of her location. If you want to know more about her and where she goes, follow our Sorceress Sellen quest guide.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)