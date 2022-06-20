Elden Ring: Where To Get Lucidity

Always come prepared.

Elden Ring is rife with status effects that can wreak havoc on your character and lead to some unfortunate deaths. That's why it's always smart to carry items and equip spells that can cure those ailments. Lucidity is one such sorcery that is made for curing status effects, and in this guide, we'll tell you where you can round it up.

Lucidity explained

Lucidity is a sorcery that requires 17 Intelligence to cast. It alleviates the buildup of status effects Madness and Sleep.

Lucidity's item description reads:

One of the sorceries of the Carian royal family. Alleviates buildup of sleep and madness. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. The Carian knights never waver.

Where to find Lucidity

Lucidity can be obtained by defeating Preceptor Miriam within the Carian Study Hall in Liurnia of the Lakes--but only after it has been inverted. If you're unsure of how to invert the study hall, you'll need to follow our Ranni the Witch Quest Guide until you reach the point that you get your hands on the Carian Inverted Statue.

Carian Study Hall
Carian Study Hall

Take the Carian Inverted Statue back to the Carian Study Hall and place it on the desk in the middle of the main room. This will invert the entire study hall and make it so that you can access its secrets.

After walking through the nearby opening, you'll encounter Preceptor Miriam. She's a powerful foe to deal with, as she can fire some magic at you that will hurt quite a lot. Due to the other enemies scattered around the area who will cause problems for you during the fight, try to simply stay back and damage her from range. When she finally falls, you'll get Lucidity for your efforts.

