Elden Ring: Where To Get Loretta's Greatbow

While venturning through Elden Ring, you may have stumbled upon a dungeon called Caria Manor. By making your way through it and reaching the end, you'll have an opportunity to earn yourself Loretta's Greatbow--if you can tackle the area's boss, that is. If you'd like to fire off a magical greatarrow, read on for everything you need to know about adding this visually cool spell to your collection.

Loretta's Greatbow explained

Loretta's Greatbow is a sorcery that requires 26 Intelligence to cast. It fires a magical greatarrow from a greatbow and can deal some solid damage to single targets. Though it doesn't have a particularly wonderful FP cost-to-damage ratio, it certainly looks neat to use, making it a fun option to keep around.

Loretta's Greatbow's item description reads:

Sorcery used by Royal Knight Loretta. Creates a magic greatbow and fires a great arrow. Charging enhances potency. Hold to keep the great arrow nocked. It is said that the bow was Loretta's favored weapon.

Where to find Loretta's Greatbow

Loretta's Greatbow is obtained by defeating Royal Knight Loretta at the end of Caria Manor in northern Liurnia of the Lakes. The manor is a relatively straightforward dungeon location filled with tough enemies--particularly the small and giant hands that love to surprise you--but once you've made your way past them all, you'll be faced with the area boss.

Royal Knight Loretta

Royal Knight Loretta isn't an extremely hard fight, as her attacks are telegraphed pretty far in advance in most cases. She'll cast quite a lot of magic, though, so you'll want to practice timing your dodges just right. At 50%, she'll begin using her greatbow (the very spell you're here for), which can deal some super high damage to you, so exercise caution and dodge left or right to avoid it.

With some time and patience, Royal Knight Loretta will eventually fall. When she does, you'll obtain Loretta's Greatbow and access to the area behind Caria Manor where you can begin Ranni the Witch's lengthy questline for some really great rewards.