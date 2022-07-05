Elden Ring: Where To Get Greatblade Phalanx

Defensive-minded sorcerers in Elden Ring can make excellent use of any of the preemptive homing spells within the game, allowing them to keep foes at bay or punish them when they get too close. Greatblade Phalanx is among the best choices for that playstyle, especially if your goal is to break enemies' stances quickly, so we'll tell you exactly where to find it.

Greatblade Phalanx explained

Greatblade Phalanx is a sorcery that requires 29 Intelligence to cast. It summons large blades that act as a deterrent, as they will quickly home in on enemies who approach you. Due to the fact that the projectiles are larger than those from other similar spells, they do significantly more stance damage, too.

Greatblade Phalanx's item description reads:

One of the sorceries of the Carian royal family. Creates a defensive arch of larger magic glintblades overhead, which automatically attack nearby foes. Used by the enchanted troll knights. They were the comrades of the young Rennala, bound by oath.

Where to find Greatblade Phalanx

Greatblade Phalanx is obtained by defeating Bols, Carian Knight at the Cuckoo's Evergaol in Liurnia of the Lakes. To reach this boss, head to the southwestern portion of the lake until you find a path on land, then follow it all the way up to the evergaol.

Cuckoo's Evergaol

Bols, Carian Knight is a large foe, but he's not terribly difficult to take down. You'll have to dodge his own Greatblade Phalanx spell if you get too close to him, but the rest of his swings are easy to prepare for due to their long wind-up times. Once he falls, you'll obtain Greatblade Phalanx to use for yourself.