Elden Ring: Where To Get Great Glintstone Shard

Are you on a quest to obtain every Elden Ring spell? Well, if so, you'll need to make sure you get your hands on Great Glintstone Shard, even if it's not the most efficient spell to add to your arsenal. Getting it doesn't take too much effort, luckily, but we'll walk you through the necessary steps in this guide.

Great Glintstone Shard explained

Great Glintstone Shard is a sorcery that requires 16 Intelligence to cast. It fires a large projectile that can kill many smaller enemies in a single hit, but due to its high FP cost, it's rarely worth using it over something more efficient like Glintstone Pebble.

Great Glintstone Shard's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. The glintstone serves as a conduit, launching large magical projectiles at foes. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly and while in motion. Those unworthy of the stone crown typically end their brief journey into sorcery here.

Where to find Great Glintstone Shard

Great Glintstone Shard can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen, who is located within Waypoint Ruins [1] in Limgrave. She sells the spell for 2,000 runes, but you'll need to provide her with a specific scroll to unlock the ability to buy it.

Waypoint Ruins

The Academy Scroll is found in Liurnia of the Lakes, which is accessed immediately after defeating the boss of the Stormveil Castle legacy dungeon in upper Limgrave. You can bypass this dungeon by using a shortcut, though, if you'd like to score the Academy Scroll earlier. You'll be able to loot the scroll on a grave [2] in the far south part of the region, which you'll probably come across naturally when exploring early on in your journey there.

The Academy Scroll

Now head back to Waypoint Ruins, descend the steps into the cellar, and find yourself face to face with the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. While his head is immune to damage, he takes substantial damage elsewhere, so just beat on this slow foe with melee or spells until he falls. When he's dead, go through the door to meet Sorceress Sellen, give her the Academy Scroll, and she'll now offer the option to buy Great Glintstone Shard.

This NPC will eventually move from this spot if you follow her lengthy questline. However, she will still sell all of her spells wherever she moves. If you want to know more about her and where she'll be throughout her journey, follow our Sorceress Sellen quest guide.