Elden Ring: Where To Get Gravity Well

As you navigate your way through Elden Ring's massive open world, you may find yourself wanting to blend various playstyles. That's entirely possible thanks to tons of cool spells that can be used in tandem with your melee weapons to dish out the hurt on your foes. Gravity Well is one such sorcery that blends exceptionally well into melee-centric builds, and we'll tell you where you can find it in this guide.

Gravity Well explained

Gravity Well is a sorcery that requires 17 Intelligence to cast. Using it will cause you to pull your enemies towards you, allowing you to follow up with some quick melee damage.

Gravity Well's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries that manipulates gravitational forces. Fires a projectile of condensed gravitational force. Those struck by it will be pulled toward the caster. Charging enhances potency. A gravitational technique studied by the young Radahn. His master was an Alabaster Lord with skin of stone.

Where to find Gravity Well

Gravity Well can be obtained by defeating the Monolith Guardian enemy [1] in Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. You'll first need to access the academy, though, but that can be easily handled by snagging a key nearby.

Monolith Guardian

Head just west of the Raya Lucaria Academy to find an Academy Glintstone Key sitting behind Glintstone Dragon Smarag [2]. You don't have to fight the dragon to pick the key up--simply grab it and run, if you prefer.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Now that you can open the magical barrier and enter the academy, do so, and make your way through until you reach the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace. From that spot, continue just a bit further through the linear pathway until you cross a small bridge with a massive rotating wheel. Directly in front of you will be an altar, and this is where you'll encounter the Monolith Guardian.

This enemy is relatively slow and easy to defeat, though you'll want to watch out for his use of Gravity Well, as he'll usually follow it up with a high-damage attack. Once you deal out enough damage, he'll go down and reward you with a Gravity Well spell of your own.