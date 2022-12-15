Elden Ring: Where To Get Gravity Well
Pull your enemies to you, then dish out the pain!
As you navigate your way through Elden Ring's massive open world, you may find yourself wanting to blend various playstyles. That's entirely possible thanks to tons of cool spells that can be used in tandem with your melee weapons to dish out the hurt on your foes. Gravity Well is one such sorcery that blends exceptionally well into melee-centric builds, and we'll tell you where you can find it in this guide.
Gravity Well explained
Gravity Well is a sorcery that requires 17 Intelligence to cast. Using it will cause you to pull your enemies towards you, allowing you to follow up with some quick melee damage.
Gravity Well's item description reads:
One of the glintstone sorceries that manipulates gravitational forces. Fires a projectile of condensed gravitational force. Those struck by it will be pulled toward the caster. Charging enhances potency. A gravitational technique studied by the young Radahn. His master was an Alabaster Lord with skin of stone.
Where to find Gravity Well
Gravity Well can be obtained by defeating the Monolith Guardian enemy [1] in Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. You'll first need to access the academy, though, but that can be easily handled by snagging a key nearby.
Head just west of the Raya Lucaria Academy to find an Academy Glintstone Key sitting behind Glintstone Dragon Smarag [2]. You don't have to fight the dragon to pick the key up--simply grab it and run, if you prefer.
Now that you can open the magical barrier and enter the academy, do so, and make your way through until you reach the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace. From that spot, continue just a bit further through the linear pathway until you cross a small bridge with a massive rotating wheel. Directly in front of you will be an altar, and this is where you'll encounter the Monolith Guardian.
This enemy is relatively slow and easy to defeat, though you'll want to watch out for his use of Gravity Well, as he'll usually follow it up with a high-damage attack. Once you deal out enough damage, he'll go down and reward you with a Gravity Well spell of your own.
Elden Ring Guides
- What Happens In Elden Ring? The Game's Story, Part 1: Limgrave
- Elden Ring Rune Farming: The Best Early Areas To Level Up Fast
- What To Do First In Elden Ring: Best Route, Weapons, And Important Map Locations
- + Show More Elden Ring Guides Links (7)
- Elden Ring: Best Weapons You Can Find Early In Limgrave
- Elden Ring Margit The Fell Omen Guide - Recommended Level And How To Beat The First Boss
- Elden Ring: How To Upgrade Weapons - Smithing Stones Explained
- Elden Ring Tips For Beginners: Learning The Ways Of The Lands Between
- How To Level Up In Elden Ring, Stats Explained
- Elden Ring: Best Keepsakes To Pick During Character Creation
- Elden Ring Map: Where To Find Your First Map Fragment
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation