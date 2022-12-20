Elden Ring: Where To Get Glintstone Stars
This one is a great option for fast-moving targets.
Homing magic spells aren't anything new for From Software games, and Elden Ring sports quite a few of them. One of them--Glintstone Stars--ranks among the best for tracking extremely fast targets, even if its FP cost is a bit on the high side. If you'd like to give it a try, read on to find out where you can buy it.
Glintstone Stars explained
Glinstone Stars is a sorcery that requires 12 Intelligence to cast. It creates three magical homing stars that chase down and damage foes. Due to the spell's rapid traveling speed, it makes a solid choice for homing attacks on fast-moving enemies.
Glintstone Stars' item description reads:
One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Fires three magic shooting stars that pursue the target. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Charging enhances potency. A sorcery of the Olivinus Conspectus, which attracts sorcerers from Sellia, Town of Sorcery.
Where to find Glintstone Stars
Glintstone Stars can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen, who is found within Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. The spell costs 3,000 runes, and she sells it by default, so you don't have to find and provide her with any of the scrolls scattered throughout the Lands Between in order to purchase it.
You can head to Waypoint Ruins immediately upon entering Limgrave from the tutorial by heading directly east of Agheel Lake. Even low-level players should have no issues dealing with nearby threats.
When you reach the ruins, make your way down into the cellar there. Inside, you'll have to fight the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. His head is immune to damage, so deal your damage to his backside or stomach and you'll quickly figure out that he's a bit of a pushover even at low levels. When he falls, go through the door to meet Sorceress Sellen who will offer to sell you multiple sorceries, including Glintstone Stars.
This NPC will eventually move from this spot if you follow her questline. Even so, she'll keep selling her spells regardless of her location. If you want to know more about her and her expectations of you, follow our Sorceress Sellen quest guide.
