Elden Ring: Where To Get Glintstone Icecrag

As you fight your way through the challenging Lands Between in Elden Ring, you'll encounter no shortage of cool sorceries to collect. Some of them require you to complete a quest or two, though, such as Glintstone Icecrag. If you're wondering how to get your hand on that sorcery, though, we'll walk you through the process in this guide.

Glintstone Icecrag explained

Glintstone Icecrag is a sorcery that requires 15 Intelligence to cast. It fires a projectile that damages enemies and builds up the Frostbite status effect, which allows you to inflict 20% more damage to them and slows their stamina recovery speed.

Glintstone Icecrag's item description reads:

Sorcery said to have been used by the old snow witch. The glintstone serves as a conduit, launching a mass of cold magic. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly and while in motion. The snowy crone taught the young Ranni to fear the dark moon as she imparted her cold sorcery.

Where to find Glintstone Icecrag

Glintstone Icecrag can be purchased from Preceptor Seluvis at Seluvis's Rise in Liurnia of the Lakes. In order to reach this part of the map, though, you'll need to explore Caria Manor in the northern part of the region, kill the boss there, and then take the exit out of the back of the manor.

Seluvis's Rise

You'll first encounter Seluvis in a spectral form at Ranni's Rise, which is the westernmost tower in this new area behind the Manor. You'll speak to him once you begin Ranni the Witch's questline at this tower, and afterward, you'll be able to go chat with his human form at his own tower to the south a bit.

Seluvis will request that you deliver a potion to Nepheli Loux. However, that's not your only option. You can go back to Roundtable Hold and give her the potion, speak with Gideon Ofnir and have him dispose of it, or keep it well into the latter portion of the game and give it to the Dung Eater. Whatever you decide to do will result in different outcomes in Seluvis's own quest, but your goal here is to merely choose one and then head back to him.

Once you've decided what to do with the potion, Seluvis will consider your job done and provide you with a shop where you can buy a handful of exclusive sorceries. One of them is Glintstone Icecrag, which you can purchase for 7,500 runes.

Note: You can also choose to wait until you've completed all of Ranni's questline, at which point Seluvis will end up dead. Afterward, you can pick up Seluvis's Bell Bearing at Seluvis's Rise. You can take that bell bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold and they'll provide you with the option to buy all of his sorceries there, including Glintstone Icecrag.