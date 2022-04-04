Elden Ring: Where To Get Founding Rain Of Stars
Rounding up this sorcery can be a little tricky.
Elden Ring features a smorgasbord of spells from which to choose, giving you ample options in how you go about slinging magic at your enemies. Tracking them all down can be daunting at times, especially when puzzles stand in your way. Such is the case with Founding Rain of Stars, so we're going to give you the lowdown on how to snatch up this cleverly-hidden sorcery.
Founding Rain of Stars explained
Founding Rain of Stars is a sorcery that requires 52 Intelligence to cast. This spell is great for packs of relatively slow-moving foes, as it produces star rain in a wide area for a period of time.
Founding Rain of Stars' item description reads:
The eldest primeval sorcery, said to have been discovered by an ancient astrologer. A sorcery of legendary status. Summons a dark cloud of stars overhead. Shortly after, the cloud will release a violent deluge of star rain. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Charging increases potency. Thought to be the founding glintstone sorcery. The glimpse of the primeval current that the astrologer saw became real, and the stars' amber rained down on this land.
Where to find Founding Rain of Stars
Founding Rain of Stars can be obtained in Mountaintops of the Giants by solving the puzzle of Heretical Rise. This tower is located in the northern part of the biome and can be a bit tricky to figure out.
The puzzle mentions that "falling snow marks something unseen." This is referring to an invisible bridge that begins across the ravine and leads up to the inside of the tower [2]. In order to access it, you'll need to wrap around to the other side and find the beginning of a broken bridge [1].
When you've found the broken bridge, you can walk forward across it and follow the invisible walkway all the way to the inside of Heretical Rise. Inside, you'll find Founding Rain of Stars.
Elden Ring Guides
- Elden Ring Rune Farming: The Best Early Areas To Level Up Fast
- What To Do First In Elden Ring: Best Route, Weapons, And Important Map Locations
- Elden Ring: Best Weapons You Can Find Early In Limgrave
- + Show More Elden Ring Guides Links (7)
- Elden Ring: How To Two-Hand Weapons And Why You Should
- Elden Ring Margit The Fell Omen Guide - Recommended Level And How To Beat The First Boss
- Elden Ring: How To Upgrade Weapons - Smithing Stones Explained
- Elden Ring Tips For Beginners: Learning The Ways Of The Lands Between
- How To Level Up In Elden Ring, Stats Explained
- Elden Ring: Best Keepsakes To Pick During Character Creation
- Elden Ring Map: Where To Find Your First Map Fragment
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation