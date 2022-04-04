Elden Ring: Where To Get Founding Rain Of Stars

Elden Ring features a smorgasbord of spells from which to choose, giving you ample options in how you go about slinging magic at your enemies. Tracking them all down can be daunting at times, especially when puzzles stand in your way. Such is the case with Founding Rain of Stars, so we're going to give you the lowdown on how to snatch up this cleverly-hidden sorcery.

Founding Rain of Stars explained

Founding Rain of Stars is a sorcery that requires 52 Intelligence to cast. This spell is great for packs of relatively slow-moving foes, as it produces star rain in a wide area for a period of time.

Founding Rain of Stars' item description reads:

The eldest primeval sorcery, said to have been discovered by an ancient astrologer. A sorcery of legendary status. Summons a dark cloud of stars overhead. Shortly after, the cloud will release a violent deluge of star rain. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Charging increases potency. Thought to be the founding glintstone sorcery. The glimpse of the primeval current that the astrologer saw became real, and the stars' amber rained down on this land.

Where to find Founding Rain of Stars

Founding Rain of Stars can be obtained in Mountaintops of the Giants by solving the puzzle of Heretical Rise. This tower is located in the northern part of the biome and can be a bit tricky to figure out.

The puzzle mentions that "falling snow marks something unseen." This is referring to an invisible bridge that begins across the ravine and leads up to the inside of the tower [2]. In order to access it, you'll need to wrap around to the other side and find the beginning of a broken bridge [1].

Cross the invisible bridge to reach the inside of the tower.

When you've found the broken bridge, you can walk forward across it and follow the invisible walkway all the way to the inside of Heretical Rise. Inside, you'll find Founding Rain of Stars.