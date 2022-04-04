Elden Ring: Where To Get Flame Of The Fell God

If you're trying to track down all of the legendary spells in Elden Ring, you'll need to get your hands on Flame of the Fell God. Luckily, this powerful incantation can be grabbed relatively early in the game by defeating a simple boss in Liurnia of the Lakes. In this guide, we'll tell you exactly where to go to face said boss so that you can obtain the spell and be one step closer to completing your collection.

Flame of the Fell God explained

Flame of the Fell God is an incantation that requires 41 Faith to cast. It summons a giant fireball that explodes after some time and sets the surrounding area ablaze. Due to its slow travel speed, it's really only useful for dealing AOE damage to slower, more stationary enemies. Anything else is likely to evade the radius and waste your FP.

Flame of the Fell God's item description reads:

This legendary incantation is one of several that draws directly from the power of the Fire Giants. Releases a ball of raging fire said to be inhabited by a fell god. The fireball floats toward enemies and explodes, setting the area ablaze. Arghanthy, the chief guardian of the Flame, had kept this incantation a well-kept secret until it was stolen by Adan. The fell god still lurks within the Fire Giants.

Where to find Flame of the Fell God

Flame of the Fell God is obtained by defeating Adan, Thief of Fire at the Malefactor's Evergaol in southern Liurnia of the Lakes. You can reach the evergaol by traveling west through the marsh to reach the long and slender landmass, then heading to the east.

Malefactor's Evergaol

Adan, Thief of Fire isn't a particularly challenging encounter, thankfully. He'll sometimes use Flame of the Fell God himself alongside some other fire spells, but melee users can hit him with heavy weapons to stun him into submission, while magic users can simply keep their distance and whittle away at his health with spells. And once he goes down, you'll score Flame of the Fell God for yourself.