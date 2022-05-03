Elden Ring: Where To Get Explosive Ghostflame

There are a lot of fun spells in Elden Ring, so deciding whether to go for sorceries or incantations can be tough. In a few rare spells, though, you'll need both stats. Such is the case with Explosive Ghostflame, which has a high stat requirement in both Intelligence and Faith, making it a somewhat niche option for magic users. Either way, if it's something you'd like to cast at your enemies, we've got you covered with this guide on how to get it.

Explosive Ghostflame explained

Explosive Ghostflame is a sorcery that requires 42 Intelligence and 30 Faith to cast. It creates a deadly black flame AOE explosion that burns enemies. Due to its unusually high stat investment in both core magic stats, it's really only suitable for a very specific type of character build and isn't usually going to be worth the points otherwise.

Explosive Ghostflame's item description reads:

Sorcery of the servants of Death. Strike the ground with the staff, triggering an explosion of ghostflame that burns the surrounding area. In the time when there was no Erdtree, death was burned in ghostflame. Deathbirds were the keepers of that fire.

Where to find Explosive Ghostflame

Explosive Ghostflame drops from the Death Rite Bird in the northern section of Consecrated Snowfield exclusively during nighttime. To access this hidden late-game area, you'll have to follow a long and winding questline. Use our Millicent Quest Guide if needed, and then refer back here when you've made it to the Consecrated Snowfield.

The Death Rite Bird encounter is only available at night.

The Death Rite Bird can be fought on the ice just a bit southeast of the Apostate Derelict Site of Grace, which is located at the very top of the biome. For adequately-leveled characters, this optional boss shouldn't pose too much of a threat. It's weak to Holy damage and its attacks aren't particularly challenging to dodge--though blocking makes the whole fight even easier. But however you opt to tackle this foe, your reward will be Explosive Ghostflame.