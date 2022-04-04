Elden Ring: Where To Get Comet Azur

Rounding up every spell in Elden Ring is quite the undertaking, but certain sorceries and incantations happen to be well off the beaten path. In the case of Comet Azur, it's not particularly difficult to find, but it's nevertheless easy to overlook if you're not carefully examining your surroundings. In this guide, we'll tell you precisely where you can find this extremely powerful sorcery.

Comet Azur explained

Comet Azur is a sorcery that requires 60 Intelligence to cast. It fires a stream of magical energy and can devastate many bosses and groups of enemies with ease. This makes it a must-have for any sorcery builds looking to max out their damage potential.

Comet Azur's item description reads:

Legendary sorcery devised by Azur, primeval sorcerer. Fires a tremendous comet in a torrent akin to the distant starry expanse, the place said to be the origin of glintstone. Hold to continue releasing the sorcery's power. When Azur glimpsed into the primeval current, he saw darkness. He was left both bewitched and fearful of the abyss.

Where to find Comet Azur

Comet Azur can be found in Hermit Village on the outer rim of Mt. Gelmir. To reach the Hermit Village, head directly south of Fort Laeidd and follow the path over the magma. Continue onward, fighting your way through a variety of demi-human enemies and a giant bear that will be keen on ending your life.

Primevil Sorcerer Azur location

When you reach the end of this area, you'll come across a Site of Grace called "Primevil Sorcerer Azur". Coincidentally, if you turn around and face back the way you came, you'll note Azur himself sitting against a wall. Interact with him and you'll notice he doesn't speak. He does, however, provide you with Comet Azur, granting you access to one of the game's most powerful sorceries.