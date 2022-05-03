Elden Ring: Where To Get Collapsing Stars

Some of Elden Ring's spells are hidden away in hard-to-find locations that many players may never stumble upon. That happens to be the case with Collapsing Stars, which can be found way, way off the beaten path inside a dungeon somewhere you may have never thought to look. In this guide, we'll share how to find the dungeon and the sorcery within.

Collapsing Stars explained

Collapsing Stars is a sorcery that requires 36 Intelligence to cast. It uses a gravitational volley to pull nearby enemies towards you, which can be combined with some melee swings to great effect.

Collapasing Stars' item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries that manipulates gravitational forces.Fires numerous gravitational projectiles. Any foes struck will be pulled toward the caster. Charging enhances potency. A gravitational technique mastered by the young Radahn. "I thank you for your tutelage, for now I can challenge the stars."

Where to find Collapsing Stars

Collapsing Stars can be obtained in a chest within War-Dead Catacombs in Caelid. In order to access this area, you'll first need to visit and complete Redmane Castle in the southeast of the region, which will end with you challenging Starscourge Radahn on a massive beach in the far east.

War-Dead Catacombs

Once Radahn has been defeated, the giant beach will be available to explore. There isn't much to do there, but if you travel all the way to the northwest corner, you'll find a well-hidden dungeon called War-Dead Catacombs that you can explore.

Inside the dungeon, you'll enter a room with tons of enemies fighting each other. Drop down into the scarlet rot below and look along the western wall for a chest that contains Collapsing Stars.