Elden Ring: Where To Get Carian Greatsword
Slice your enemies with magic!
There may be plenty of spells to choose from in Elden Ring, but a few are exceptionally good choices. In the case of Carian Greatsword, it's hard to go wrong when using this wide-reaching sorcery on packs of mobs, and you'll look super cool doing it. In this guide, we'll tell you where you can purchase this popular spell.
Carian Greatsword explained
Carian Greatsword is a sorcery that requires 24 Intelligence to cast. It causes a massive magical greatsword to swing vertically, making it a fantastic choice for groups of foes.
Carian Greatsword's item description reads:
One of the sorceries of the Carian royal family. Conjures a magic greatsword and then delivers a sweeping blow. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly. Armed with this spell, sorcerers gain the strength of knights, their loyalty sworn to the moon.
Where to find Carian Greatsword
Carian Greatsword can be purchased from Miriel, Pastor of Vows at the Church of Vows in Liurnia of the Lakes. This giant turtle NPC will sell you the spell for a whopping 10,000 runes, and it can be purchased at any point in the game--meaning you do not have to provide them with any scroll to unlock the sorcery.
It's likely that you'll stumble upon the Church of Vows during normal exploration of Liurnia of the Lakes, but if not, it's easily accessible by exiting the lake directly east of Raya Lucaria Academy. Head north until the path splits once more to the left, then make your way up that path until you reach the church and can speak to Miriel, Pastor of Vows to purchase Carian Greatsword.
