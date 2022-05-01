Elden Ring: Where To Get Briars Of Punishment

If you're all about looking cool while firing off your spells in Elden Ring, you'll want to get your hands on Briars of Punishment. This bloody sorcery uses Faith instead of Intelligence, though, so you may have to respec to make the most of it. Either way, we'll tell you where you can get your hands on the spell with this guide.

Briars of Punishment explained

Briars of Punishment is a sorcery that requires 21 Faith to cast. It unleashes bloody thorns in a straight line in front of you and deals damage to enemies, but it also applies a bit of damage to you.

Briars of Punishment's item description reads:

An aberrant sorcery discovered by exiled criminals. Theirs are the sorceries most reviled by the academy. Wounds the caster with thorns of sin, sending a trail of bloodthorns running over the ground to impale enemies from below. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly. The guilty, their eyes gouged by thorns, lived in eternal darkness. There, they discovered the blood star.

Where to find Briars of Punishment

Briars of Punishment can be obtained in the Mountaintops of the Giants. You'll come across this late-game area during the main story path. Luckily, the spell you're seeking is sitting out in the open and can be grabbed by killing some nearby enemies or just riding over on your horse to grab it and then bail out.

Briars of Punishment location

As you explore the mostly linear opening segment of Mountaintops of the Giants, you'll eventually reach a long stone bridge with a massive Golem Archer on the other end. Before crossing this bridge, look for a dead tree to the left next to three Lesser Fire Monks. Beside the tree is where you'll discover Briars of Punishment.