Elden Ring: Where To Get Bloodhound's Fang

If you're making your way through Elden Ring, you're going to want to ensure you have some of the best weapons at your disposal. The curved greatsword Bloodhound's Fang has made quite a name for itself since launch, so it's a smart choice for many builds looking for big damage and cool aesthetics. In this guide, we'll tell you where you can round up this popular armament.

Bloodhound's Fang explained

Bloodhound's Fang is a curved greatsword that requires 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield. It packs quite a wallop and has a fun move set, making it a worthwhile option for both early- and late-game builds.

Bloodhound's Fang comes with the unique weapon skill Bloodhound's Finesse, which will perform an uppercut with the sword before launching you into a backflip to put a gap between you and your enemy. This can be more useful than you'd think when dealing with fast-moving targets.

Bloodhound's Fang's item description reads:

Curved greatsword with a gently undulating blade wielded by Bloodhound Knights. A fearsome blade capable of brutal airborne attacks.

Where to find Bloodhound's Fang

Bloodhound's Fang can be found in the very south of Limgrave right before reaching the bridge that leads to the Weeping Peninsula. In order to obtain it, you'll need to defeat its owner, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil at his evergaol, which is located just to the west of the main road atop a cliff.

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil's evergaol

Bloodhound Knight Darrwil may prove to be a tough opponent for low-level players or those with limited experience fighting fast enemies, but he shouldn't pose much of a problem for characters with some decent stat investment. He moves with quite a bit of speed and can hit for some big chunks of HP, but a solid shield and some guard counters can make quick work of him. Once he falls, you'll claim his sword and be all set to go lay the smackdown on the rest of Elden Ring's bosses.