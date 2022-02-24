Elden Ring: Where To Find The Pumpkin Helm

Elden Ring, like most From Software role-playing titles, is often a dark and oppressive experience with mature storytelling and immensely challenging fights against monstrous enemies. But as usual, despite all of this, you can be assured that you're going to find some fun and sometimes downright absurd armor and weapons that remind you that you're playing a video game. One such enjoyably silly item is the Pumpkin Helm, a quick and easy early-game find that can get you looking weirdly fashionable in no time.

The Pumpkin Helm explained

The Pumpkin Helm is a massive circular helmet that encases your entire head and doesn't belong to any specific armor set, making it a great option for those looking to add a bit of fun flair to their character. The Pumpkin Helm's item description reads:

An oval helmet large enough to cover any head. Very heavy and very hard. The inside of the helm is pitch black, keeping the crazed warrior within from panicking. Perhaps its rather roomy interior also helps alleviate feelings of pressure and claustrophobia.

Where to find the Pumpkin Helm

It's easy to round up the Pumpkin Helm early in the game by finding and defeating a relatively easy boss--the aptly named Mad Pumpkin Head--so you won't have to wait very long at all to start slaying your foes with the helmet you've taken from the head of his corpse. Yuck.

First up on your quest to find the Mad Pumpkin Head, head south from the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace until you find the Waypoint Ruins, which are infested with a variety of poisonous flowers on the outside. When you arrive, you'll notice that one section of the ruins has a staircase leading down to a fog door, which is where the Mad Pumpkin Head is waiting for his beating.

Killing the Mad Pumpkin Head shouldn't pose too much of a problem. You can blast away at him with sorceries if you'd prefer to take him on at range, but melee is equally simple due to his slow attack speed and fairly obvious tells. Do note, though, that his helmet--the very one you're aiming to obtain--makes his head invulnerable, so you'll be wasting your time attacking him there. Once you've taken down the boss, you'll automatically receive the Pumpkin Helm. Learn more with our Elden Ring tips for beginners.