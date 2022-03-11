Elden Ring: Where To Find The Icerind Hatchet

Finding all of the weapons in Elden Ring is half the fun, but finding one that suits your build just right can take some time. If you're looking for a frost build, wherein you build up the frost status effect on your enemies to reduce their damage absorption and stamina, you may want to take a look at the Icerind Hatchet. Don't worry, either, as we'll tell you exactly where you can round it up.

Icerind Hatchet explained

The Icerind Hatchet is an axe that requires 11 Strength and 16 Dexterity. It's a great option for those working towards a frost build, as it accumulates the status effect on enemies rather rapidly.

The axe's weapon skill is a hard-hitting AOE attack called Hoarfrost Stomp. Using it releases a trail of freezing mist in front of your character that builds up the frost status effect. Weaving it in with normal weapon swings will help you apply the effect very quickly.

The Icerind Hatchet item description reads:

A hatchet with a frost-coated blade. One of several gifts given by Castle Sol in the distant north. Known as "freezing fog," the blade is thought to be a dragon's scale. Inflicts a powerful frost effect.

Where to find the Icerind Hatchet

The Icerind Hatchet is located at the Temple Quarter in Liurnia of the Lakes, which makes it quite easy to round up relatively early in the game. Simply teleport to the closest Site of Grace you can find and head towards the area.

Temple Quarter

If you approach the Temple Quarter from the south, you'll find plenty of broken buildings to explore. Inside some of the rubble, you'll find a chest housing the Icerind Hatchet. Once you've grabbed it, you're all set to start stomping and freezing your foes in style.