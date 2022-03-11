Elden Ring Was The PlayStation Store's Most-Downloaded Game In February 2022

February was a massive month for new releases, as AAA blockbusters, long-in-development sequels, and highly-anticipated indie games hit the market. Those games dominated the download charts on PS4 and PS5 last month, with the top games in various categories mostly being new releases.

On PS5, Elden Ring was the most-downloaded game of February in the US, Canada, and Europe. Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring has become the best-selling game of 2022 in the US so far, as fresh data from the NPD Group noted that strong critical success and a hungry fanbase were a recipe for success. It is worth noting that while Elden Ring had more downloads than Horizon Forbidden West, the new Sony exclusive still outsold the latest From Software game.

Elsewhere on the charts, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Sifu also made a splash around the world. Horizon Forbidden West took second place on PS5 and PS4 in the US, Canada, and Europe, and was followed by Dying Light 2 in third place. Kung-fu beat-'em-up Sifu had a more scattered listing across the globe, but it was in the top five on PS5 in US, Canadian, and European territories. Cyberpunk 2077 also made a return to the top ten, boosted by its current-gen upgrade, free trial, and a significant overhaul in its gameplay.

Beyond those games, the rest of the month was fairly predictable. Sports games NBA 2K22 and Madden NFL 22 continued to appear in the top ten, Minecraft is as popular as ever, and Europe still loves the sport of Formula One. The full rankings for North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog, are listed below.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - February 2021

US/Canada

PS5

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Sifu Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard It Takes Two

PS4

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Sifu Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Horizon Zero Dawn

PSVR Games

Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory Job Simulator Superhot VR Zenith: The Last City Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vacation Simulator Gorn Gun Club VR Swordsman VR

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5

Fortnite Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone Rec Room Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Rocket League Destiny 2 Genshin Impact Brawlhalla Rogue Company

Europe

PS5

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Sifu F1 2021 FIFA 22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla NBA 2K22 Among Us

PS4

FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Horizon Zero Dawn F1 2021 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2

PSVR Games

Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory Job Simulator Superhot VR Sniper Elite VR The Room VR: A Dark Matter Gun Club VR Zenith: The Last City Rick and Mort: Virtual Rick-ality Swordsman VR

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5

Fortnite Rocket League Rec Room Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Brawlhalla