Elden Ring Was The PlayStation Store's Most-Downloaded Game In February 2022
Elden Ring took the PlayStation download charts by storm in February, rising to the top in just four days.
February was a massive month for new releases, as AAA blockbusters, long-in-development sequels, and highly-anticipated indie games hit the market. Those games dominated the download charts on PS4 and PS5 last month, with the top games in various categories mostly being new releases.
On PS5, Elden Ring was the most-downloaded game of February in the US, Canada, and Europe. Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring has become the best-selling game of 2022 in the US so far, as fresh data from the NPD Group noted that strong critical success and a hungry fanbase were a recipe for success. It is worth noting that while Elden Ring had more downloads than Horizon Forbidden West, the new Sony exclusive still outsold the latest From Software game.
Elsewhere on the charts, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Sifu also made a splash around the world. Horizon Forbidden West took second place on PS5 and PS4 in the US, Canada, and Europe, and was followed by Dying Light 2 in third place. Kung-fu beat-'em-up Sifu had a more scattered listing across the globe, but it was in the top five on PS5 in US, Canadian, and European territories. Cyberpunk 2077 also made a return to the top ten, boosted by its current-gen upgrade, free trial, and a significant overhaul in its gameplay.
Beyond those games, the rest of the month was fairly predictable. Sports games NBA 2K22 and Madden NFL 22 continued to appear in the top ten, Minecraft is as popular as ever, and Europe still loves the sport of Formula One. The full rankings for North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog, are listed below.
PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - February 2021
US/Canada
PS5
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Sifu
- Cyberpunk 2077
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- It Takes Two
PS4
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Sifu
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn
PSVR Games
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Zenith: The Last City
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Vacation Simulator
- Gorn
- Gun Club VR
- Swordsman VR
Free-to-play PS4 and PS5
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rec Room
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Rocket League
- Destiny 2
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
- Rogue Company
Europe
PS5
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Sifu
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
PS4
- FIFA 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- F1 2021
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Red Dead Redemption 2
PSVR Games
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- Gun Club VR
- Zenith: The Last City
- Rick and Mort: Virtual Rick-ality
- Swordsman VR
Free-to-play PS4 and PS5
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation