Elden Ring Was Again PSN's Most-Downloaded PS5 Game For March 2022
Elden Ring repeats as the most-downloaded PS5 game for March 2022 in the US and Canada.
Sony has revealed the most-downloaded PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on PSN for March 2022, and Elden Ring was once again at the top of the charts for PS4 and PS5, at least in the US and Canada. Elden Ring was the No. 3 most-downloaded PS4 and PS5 game in Europe during March 2022.
Elden Ring was the most-downloaded game on PSN in February 2022 as well, so it's holding strong, which is no surprise given it's sold more than 12 million copies overall. In Europe, Gran Turismo 7 was the most-downloaded PS5 game, while it ranked second in the US/Canada. WWE 2K22 and the enduringly popular Grand Theft Auto V, which just launched on PS5, also ranked in the top five on PS5 for March 2022 in the US/Canada and EU.
For PSVR games, Beat Saber was No. 1 in the US/Canada and EU, while Job Simulator and Astro Bot Rescue Mission ranked second and third in those regions.
For free-to-play games combining PS4 and PS5, Fortnite was No. 1 in March for US/Canada and EU. Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone followed in the second and third positions.
The full rankings for North America and Europe in March 2022, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog, are listed below.
PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - March 2022
PlayStation 5
US/Canada
- Elden Ring
- Gran Turismo 7
- WWE 2K22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- NBA 2K22
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Sifu
EU
- Gran Turismo 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ELden Ring
- WWE 2K22
- FIFA 22
- F1 2021
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
PlayStation 4
US/Canada
- Elden Ring
- WWE 2K22
- Gran Turismo 7
- NBA 2K22
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Horizon Forbidden West
Europe
- FIFA 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Elden Ring
- F1 2021
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- WWE 2K22
- Fall Guys
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- NBA 2K22
PlayStation VR Games
US/Canada
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Superhot VR
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Vacation Simulator
- Swordsman VR
Europe
- Beat Simulator
- Job Simulator
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Superhot VR
- Batman Arkham VR
- Swordsman VR
- Stride
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Free-to-Play (PS5 and PS4)
US/Canada
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
- Rec Room
- Rocket League
- PUBG
- Destiny 2
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
Europe
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
- eFootball 2022
- PUBG
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
