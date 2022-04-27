Elden Ring Update Makes Malenia Less Impossible

Elden Ring's hardest boss fight, Malenia, was accidentally made more difficult by a previous patch--letting her regain health from attacks even when they made contact with nothing but air. However, a new update has fixed this, meaning it will be truly fair when she cuts you down in under 10 seconds and mocks your lifeless corpse.

According to the update 1.04 patch notes, which you can read in full below, the update "fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment." Malenia is supposed to regain health when making contact with an enemy--whether it deals damage or hits a shield--but because of the bug, you could be on the other side of the boss room and she'd still regain health. Given her two phases and ability to kill you with just one good string of attacks, this made the fight borderline impossible.

Other changes include a vague fix for a bug that "caused some bosses to die at unintended times," meaning your days of cheesing could be coming to an end. The final boss encounter has also had a bug fixed that kept it from "working properly." Knowing From Software, that probably means it will now kill you in one hit.

Elden Ring is currently the best-selling game of 2022 in the US. For the last 12 months, it is second only to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Elden Ring Update notes 1.04

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Targeted Platform

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Major Changes Included in the Latest Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear was revised downward

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment

Fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times Fixed a bug that prevented the boss "Elden Beast" from working properly under certain circumstances

Fixed some texts

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.04.1

Regulation Ver. 1.04.2

Online play requires the player to apply this update.