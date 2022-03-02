Elden Ring Update Improves PS5 And PC Stability

From Software has released a small update for Elden Ring in the form of patch 1.02.2 for PlayStation 5 and PC, which aims to improve gameplay stability.

In a new blog post, the developer apologized for the "inconvenience" but said that the new update should address the common stability issues that have been reported since the game launched on February 25. The patch notes aren't especially long but do feature fixes for some commonly reported issues regarding performance on both consoles and PC.

For the PS5 version, changes have been made to the save game progression even when the game is not terminated, and that's all. On the other hand, the patch for the PC version has fixed the issue where players' graphics cards were not being used, thus resulting in slow performance for players.

The developer has also fixed a bug that was causing the game to quit under certain circumstances when fighting the Fire Giant, among other issues.

Elden Ring update 1.02.2 patch notes

PlayStation 5

Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated.

PC

Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed other bugs.

Elsewhere, modder and content creator Super Louis 64, best known for his creative ways of playing games, was able to beat the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil boss on his first try by using a Ring Fit controller.