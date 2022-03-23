Elden Ring Update 1.03.2 Is Now Live

Patch 1.03.2 resolves some bugs that were found within patch 1.03.

By on

Comments

From Software has released a new update for Elden Ring in the form of patch 1.03.2, which mainly focuses on bug fixes.

Sharing the patch notes on its official site, the developer confirmed that this is an extension to the recently released patch 1.03--which added a collection of balance changes and additional elements--and will resolve several bugs that were found when it was pushed live.

Click To Unmute
  1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Everything To Know
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Details & Xbox Reveals Fuzzy Controllers | GameSpot News
  3. 5 Minutes of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Pre-Alpha Gameplay
  4. Silt - Announcement Trailer
  5. Project Warlock II - Meet the Demons - Gameplay Trailer
  6. Card Shark | Shuffling to 2022
  7. 15 Minutes Of Dual Wielding Magic In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  8. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Video Review
  9. Kirby and the Forgotten Land Video Review
  10. Definitely Not Fried Chicken | Company Induction
  11. Pekoe Steam Launch Trailer
  12. SpiderHeck - In Development Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ELDEN RING - Exploration

This patch, which targets both PC and consoles and doesn't go into much detail, has a handful of issues players were having regarding gameplay and exploration. Most notably, From Software has resolved the problem players were having when trying to progress Nepheli Loux's questline, as well as the bug that prevented players from being able to use Ash of War: Endure.

The frustrating bug that caused the player to die when descending Bestial Sanctum has also been addressed, along with a multiplayer issue where players would be teleported to different areas of the map. The latter involved enemy players invading and deliberately crashing players' games, making it a serious problem.

Elden Ring update 1.03.2 patch notes

  • Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline
  • Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect
  • Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

Last week, it was confirmed that Valve had finally fixed the stuttering issues on the Steam Deck, but the problem still seems to be present on standard PC versions of the game.

If you're looking for some help when exploring the Lands Between, check out our Elden Ring guides hub.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)