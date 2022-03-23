Elden Ring Update 1.03.2 Is Now Live

From Software has released a new update for Elden Ring in the form of patch 1.03.2, which mainly focuses on bug fixes.

Sharing the patch notes on its official site, the developer confirmed that this is an extension to the recently released patch 1.03--which added a collection of balance changes and additional elements--and will resolve several bugs that were found when it was pushed live.

This patch, which targets both PC and consoles and doesn't go into much detail, has a handful of issues players were having regarding gameplay and exploration. Most notably, From Software has resolved the problem players were having when trying to progress Nepheli Loux's questline, as well as the bug that prevented players from being able to use Ash of War: Endure.

The frustrating bug that caused the player to die when descending Bestial Sanctum has also been addressed, along with a multiplayer issue where players would be teleported to different areas of the map. The latter involved enemy players invading and deliberately crashing players' games, making it a serious problem.

Elden Ring update 1.03.2 patch notes

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

Last week, it was confirmed that Valve had finally fixed the stuttering issues on the Steam Deck, but the problem still seems to be present on standard PC versions of the game.

If you're looking for some help when exploring the Lands Between, check out our Elden Ring guides hub.