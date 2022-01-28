Elden Ring Took Influence From Sekiro's Approach To Storytelling

But don't worry if you want those classic Dark Souls elements, too.

By on

Comments

Elden Ring is a brand-new IP for From Software, but it is clearly rooted in the developer's past work. That includes its story, which director Hidetaka Miyazaki said takes influence from Sekiro for a greater focus on drama and "human elements.

In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, Miyazaki acknowledged that Sekiro had more direct storytelling than the Dark Souls series, which were often intentionally cryptic and told in odd ways, such as through item descriptions. With Elden Ring, there will be a return to a "fragmented narrative" to give the world more mystery, but Sekiro hasn't been forgotten.

Click To Unmute
  1. Canceled Star Wars 1313 Game Footage Released | GameSpot News
  2. Sekiro Speedrunner Breaks Down Blindfold GDQ Run
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Space-Time Distortion Event Gameplay
  4. First 20 of Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay
  5. Elder Scrolls Online - High Isle Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  6. Gran Turismo 7 - Find Your Line Trailer
  7. Apex Legends: Defiance Launch Trailer
  8. PUBG MOBILE | Aftermath: Fast Pace Battles Trailer
  9. Summertime Madness - Extended Release Trailer
  10. Two Point Campus | PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW!
  11. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Major Update Announcement
  12. PS Plus February Game Revealed… Let The Crumpocalypse Begin | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring Story Trailer Explained

"...there's more focus on human elements and drama than before," Miyazaki said. "We definitely took some inspiration from how Sekiro handled that and tried to apply the good parts to Elden Ring."

Just how far that goes remains to be seen. Sekiro is, assuming you pay attention during the cinematics, not terribly difficult to understand. Dark Souls, on the other hand--as well as Bloodborne--is pretty much (and intentionally) incoherent without digging into the lore the game provides outside of the obvious methods. Even still, not everything would be clear, as Miyazaki likened the approach to filling in a difficult book's gaps with your imagination as a child.

Miyazaki's interview goes into several other aspects of Elden Ring, including why he thinks more players will be able to finish it this time. The game comes to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on February 25.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)