Elden Ring Surpasses Half A Million Players During First Day On Steam

Elden Ring is off to a pretty strong start on Steam. Developer From Software's new open world action-adventure RPG has peaked at 672,351 concurrent players on just its first day, putting it just behind Lost Ark (which, as of this writing, sits at 691,723 players).

It's all the more impressive when you see what games Elden Ring is up against. In order of third to tenth, Steam's current top 10 also includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Rust, Team Fortress 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and MIR4.

It's not often for a single-player-focused game to beat out so many online multiplayer titles. Though, to be fair, Elden Ring isn't your traditional game--it's been critically acclaimed with strong review scores across several outlets.

In GameSpot's Elden Ring review, Tamoor Hussain writes, "Elden Ring takes the shards of what came before and forges them into something that will go down in history as one of the all-time greats: a triumph in design and creativity, and an open-world game that distinguishes itself for what it doesn't do as much as what it does."