Elden Ring Speedrunner Beats Game In Under 13 Minutes

The latest speedrun of Elden Ring has seen the game completed in its quickest time yet, as YouTuber MitChriz achieved this feat in under 13 minutes.

Playing on PC, MitChriz's accomplished the blisteringly quick time in an Any% run, which allows for glitches and exploits to be counted. Using a combination of tricks to zip across the map, avoid roving mobs of enemies, and grabbing some handy gear along the way, MitChriz's weaved through bosses like Malekith the Black Blade and Hoarah Loux to clinch a 12:32 completion time. A world's first, according to the YouTuber.

Since it launched last month, Elden Ring has become a trendy game for speedrunners to explore. It wasn't long before hours of experimentation by the community saw the game beaten in under an hour, with that record being surpassed by new attempts. For another impressive feat, there's a recent no-damage run by Twitch streamer Seki that makes for three hours of intense entertainment.

if you're planning to play Elden Ring regularly though, it should take you around 50 hours to beat its main campaign--if you're skilled enough and avoid optional bosses--and 120 hours to grab a completionist trophy according to website How Long To Beat. That time might need to be adjusted now that Starscourge Radahn is a powerful threat again.

Elden Ring has been a huge hit for developer From Software and publisher Bandai Namco, as it has been the most-downloaded game on the PlayStation Network for both February and March. That's not too surprising, given that it has sold more than 12 million copies overall.