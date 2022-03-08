Elden Ring Speedrunner Beats Game In Less Than Three Hours

Elden Ring is an enormous game, and even if you know what you're doing, it will probably take you a few dozen hours to see it to the end. That is, of course, unless you're a ridiculously efficient speedrunner who managed to beat the game in just over 2.5 hours.

Spoilers for Elden Ring are included in the video below!

A YouTuber going by the name niko bellic chose not to go bowling, but to instead beat the entirety of Elden Ring in two hours and 35 minutes. Going with the tank-like Vagabond class and a Golden Seed starting Keepsake, niko bellic had already managed to reach the first major boss in just 45 minutes, and the fight was not close. Through efficient fast-traveling, the second boss fight was only a few minutes later.

Suffice it to say, if you watch the entire video, you will see all of the mandatory boss fights in Elden Ring, so you may want to hold off until you've actually finished the game yourself. For most people, this isn't even close to representative of how Elden Ring play sessions go. Those typically consist of exploring, getting murdered by a new enemy type, learning how to fight them, and then encountering an entirely new enemy that also murders you when you enter a new area.

If you're struggling with Elden Ring or just want some tips, you can check out our full guide hub. There, you'll find info on items, boss tips, weapon guides, and information about stats, classes, and leveling up. You can also read our Elden Ring review in progress to hear our (glowing) thoughts on the game.

