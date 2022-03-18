Elden Ring Sorceress Sellen Quest Guide
Here is how to complete Sorceress Sellen's quest in Elden Ring and obtain some great magical equipment.
There are an abundance of NPCs and side quests in Elden Ring, but for players looking to utilize magic, Sorceress Sellen's quest is a good one to tackle. Sorceress Sellen can be found early on in the game and is a disgraced member of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Working with her awards multiple spells and gear, specialized for magic wielders. Here is how to complete Sorceress Sellen's quest.
Finding Sorceress Sellen
You will first encounter Sorceress Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave, in an underground area. There she will begrudgingly sell you spells, but that's about it. You will need to advance to the Altus Plateau and Mt. Gelmir to really begin her quest.
Next you will need to find Primeval Sorcerer Azur, who can be found near Mt. Gelmir, southwest of the Volcano Manor area. In order to reach this area, you will need to approach from the southwest, starting in the Altus Plateau and work your way northwest. You will eventually have to do an entire counter-clockwise lap around Volcano Manor to get here, but if you use Torrent it is not too time-consuming. If you speak to Azur, he will give you the Comet Azur spell, one of the legendary spells and incantations in the game. Now, return to Sellen. Continue talking to her to learn about her exile from the academy and eventually she will ask you to journey together. Accept her offer and she will ask you to find Master Lusat and give you the Sellian Spellbreaker.
From here, you need to travel to the northeastern part of Caelid. This is located above Sellia, Town of Sorcery. You will find a small graveyard with a sorcerer in it, behind them is a hidden cave blocked by an illusion. Head inside to find Lusat. Advance into the cave until you find a section where you must walk across giant crystals to advance. The path looks like you should head left, but navigate right until you find a small pathway with a magic barrier. The Sellian Spellbreaker will remove the barrier and inside you will find Lusat and receive the Stars of Ruin, another spell. There is a boss fight at the other end of this tunnel, but it's not necessary for this quest, so you can just leave. Now head back to Sellen.
Sellen's new body
When you return to Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins, she will state that Azur and Lusat need proper burials. Now you will need to have defeated Starscourge Radhan in Caelid to continue. After he is defeated, return to the Waypoint Ruins and Sellen will tell you to find her real body. Her body can be found in the Witchbane Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula. Inside you will find Sellen shackled to the wall. There you will remove her Primal Glintstone from her body. Now you need to find a new body for her, which can be located in the Three Sisters area in northwest Liurnia.
Once there, you can find a set of ruins just outside Ranni's Rise, where there is an illusionary wall blocking a staircase hedging underground. You will find a room full of bodies, head to the back of the room and behind another illusory wall you will find Sellen's new body. Put the Primal Glintstone in the new body and Sellen will come to life.
Jerren, the witch hunter
Now you must find the other person relevant to Sellen's quest, Jerren. You will have first met Jerren at Redmane Castle as he oversaw the "Festival" where you fought Radhan. Now return here and you can find him sitting in a chair in the northernmost part of the castle. Talk to him and he will say that he is free from his duty and can leave Redmane Castle. You will next find him in the Witchbane Ruins looking at Sellen's body. He will tell you she is dangerous and likely heading for the Academy of Raya Lucaria.
It's important to note that if you returned to Redmane Castle and spoke with Jerren prior to advancing Sellen's questline, he might not appear at the Witchbane Ruins. If you can't find him, he likely moved onto the academy. From here head to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace, where you fight Rennala. From here, head outside to find two summon signs outside the door, one is gold and the other red. The gold will let you defend Sellen from Jerren and the other will let you help Jerren kill Sellen.
Helping Sellen will award you:
- Eccentric's Armor set
- Glintstone Kris dagger
- Shard Spiral sorcery (added to shop)
- Witch's Glintstone Crown
Killing Sellen will award you:
- Rune Arc
- Furlcalling Finger Remedy
- Selen's Bell Bearing
- Witch's Glintstone Crown
If you are building magic, the Glintstone Kris Dagger is a good item to have, so you should defend Sellen. After making your selection you will have to fight and kill whichever person you sided against. I chose to defend Sellen. After the fight Sellen can be found standing in the middle of the library where Rennala usually is, talk to her and she will tell you that the Academy has your back when you become the Elden Lord. After resting at a Site of Grace, Rennala will return to the center of the room and Sellen will move to the side.
I'm not sure what exactly triggers it, but if you return after a certain amount of time, Sellen will become a massive ball of Sorcerers and Sorceresses, which can barely speak. She will still sell you spells and you can find the Witch's Glintstone Crown next to her, which you might recognize as the Burger King-esque head she was wearing throughout the game.
