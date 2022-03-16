Elden Ring Save Scum: When To Save So You Can Unlock All Endings

If you want to experience every single ending in Elden Ring or get all of the achievements without having to play through the game again, there is an excellent point right towards the end of the game where you can set up your save game. This spot is at the very end of the game and you will need to make sure you do the majority of steps to see all of the endings prior to doing this. Here's what you need to do. Note: Elden Ring spoilers ahead.

Advance every ending as far as possible

One of the important things to do is make sure you have progressed every single ending as far as possible, without achieving any of the endings or locking yourself out of any of them. The majority of the endings you can do every step short of completing the game without issue, but the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending has a soft point of no return so you need to make sure you don't advance that one too far. You can read our Elden Ring all endings guide for the nitty gritty details, but below I am going to list the final step you should take for each ending, prior to finishing the game.

Elden Lord, Age of Fracture

This is the default ending of the game, so no extra steps are required to see this ending.

Elden Lord, Age of the Duskborn

Complete Fia's questline and acquire the Rune of the Death-Prince.

Elden Lord, Age of Despair

Complete the Dung Eater questline and acquire the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse.

Elden Lord, Age of Order

Complete the Brother Corhyn and Goldmask questline and acquire the Rune of Perfect Order.

Age of the Stars

Complete Ranni the Witch's questline. There is no required item for this ending.

Lord of the Frenzied Flame

Do not enter the Frenzied Flame door until you are ready to see that ending.

Get to the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site of Grace just outside the Frenzied Flame door. Do not enter the door .

. You can reverse this ending if you do enter the door, but you are adding a bunch of unnecessary work for yourself.

When to save scum in Elden Ring

The best place to save scum is directly at the end of the game. After beating the final boss of the game, you will be placed near Marika and a Site of Grace. Since there is a Site of Grace here, you can leave and come back before picking an ending. You will want to set up the save they are reverting to, at this Site of Grace. If you are doing this to get all of the achievements, you will only need to see one Elden Lord ending, the Age of Stars ending, and the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending.

From here, walk up to Marika and you will be presented with the choice to pick between all of the different Mending Runes you have collected. Pick whichever ending you want, reload, and pick the other ones. The Age of the Stars ending can be triggered by the blue summon sign on the ground, which will bring in Ranni the Witch. Once again reload.

The last one is the Lord of the Frenzied Flame. Do this one last in case your save scumming doesn't revert the branding. That will let you avoid the possibility of getting locked out of the other endings. From the final area, fast travel to the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site of Grace, remove all of your armor, and walk through the door. After being branded by the Three Fingers, travel back to the final area and interact with Marika. You will likely be able to return to your save, but again, do this ending last just in case, otherwise you will have to do another side quest to remove the branding.