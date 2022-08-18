Elden Ring Sales Reach Over 16 Million Worldwide

Elden Ring sales have reached a new milestone, as publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed that it has sold 16.6 million units as of June. This figure solidifies Elden Ring's position as developer From Software's best-selling game ever, as fans can't seem to get enough of the dark fantasy action-RPG.

According to Gamebiz, Elden Ring sold 3.2 million copies in the three months since the last quarterly earnings calls from Bandai Namco, with the company having performed better during this quarter thanks to From Software's latest title. This ties into previous data published by the NPD group, which revealed that Elden Ring was June's best-selling game in the US, and is the highest-selling title of 2022 so far.

What makes the Elden Ring sales total even more impressive, is that it completely overshadows Sekiro and the five million sales it achieved by July 2020. Elden Ring is also predicted to outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this year, although it does have a lengthy headstart on Activision's military shooter. Call of Duty games usually rack up massive sales numbers when they arrive in Q4 each year, and if Elden Ring does outsell it, it'll be a notable achievement, as Call of Duty is almost always the top-selling game each year.

Elsewhere in the Lands Between, a modder has discovered a pre-release build of Elden Ring that is full of fascinating content that never made it into the final edition of the game. The RPG recently got a new update and it has become the best-selling game in Europe for the first half of 2022.