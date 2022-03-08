Elden Ring Rogier Quest Guide

The Rogier quest in Elden Ring is a lengthy, convoluted one that delves deep into Elden Ring’s lore. It has multiple routes to completion, but it’s also easy to accidentally lock yourself out of completing it if you take certain actions too soon. This is one quest where seeing it through to the end may not be the best option, though. Cutting Rogier’s quest--and the wizard himself--short rewards you with a few unique items.

How to start Rogier’s quest in Elden Ring

Rogier’s quest begins when you first meet him in the Stormveil Castle chapel. Speak with him to learn about his mission and the plight of Tarnished with no guiding Grace, then continue clearing the dungeon. Rogier turns up at Roundtable Hold after you defeat Godrick the Grafted, on the balcony overlooking the hall where you fight Alberich.

If you want to learn the lore behind the Elden Ring’s shattering, don’t speak with Ranni the witch before talking to Rogier again, or he’ll die before the quest finishes. There is no benefit we’ve yet found to keeping Rogier alive aside from the lore, though. If you spoke to Ranni before delivering the Glyph to Rogier and he dies, you can loot his body at the Hold for a full set of Rogier armor, a unique Bell Bearing for the Twin Husks, and a letter telling you where to find D’s brother for Fia’s quest.

Upon speaking with him if he’s alive, Rogier gives you Rogier’s Rapier +8, a magic sword with the Carian Phalanx Ash of War built in. Exhaust his dialogue options, and fast travel back to the Liftside Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle.

Where to find Rogier’s bloodstain (Stormveil Prince of Death)

The quest’s next phase involves a difficult fight against an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. The quest has no timer, so you’re free to postpone the battle until you’ve leveled up and obtained different equipment. Again, just don’t speak to Ranni yet if you want to finish this quest.

It's a long way down, but you'll be (mostly) safe.

Turn right after leaving the Liftside chamber, and turn right again. You’ll see a ledge with a corpse sitting on it. Approach the edge, and drop onto the ledge below. The fall reduces your HP, but it won’t kill you. Carefully drop onto the beam jutting out below you, turn right, and jump onto the scaffolding. Make your way to the ground, and deal with the rats before moving forward.

Make sure to defeat the Teardrop Scarab as well, since it drops the powerful Rancorcall sorcery.

The crypt’s narrow confines eventually open into a wide area, which is where the Tree Spirit appears. Defeat it, then enter the chamber behind it and touch the bloodstain in front of the Prince of Death--the giant dead face--to view a vision about Rogier. Return to the Hold, and speak with Rogier again.

You can technically view the bloodstain vision during the fight or even before starting Rogier’s quest, but you must view it again after defeating the Tree Spirit to advance the quest.

Where to find the Black Glyph Knife in Elden Ring

Find Fia, the death hug lady, and have her hold you (make sure to use the Baldachin’s Blessing as soon as you can to remove the health debuff). Speak with her until you clear all dialogue options to learn about the knife that killed Godwyn the Golden. Some players report that these options only become available after you’ve obtained a second Great Rune. If Fia doesn’t tell you about the knife, defeat Rennala first before trying again.

The road is long and full of dangers, so don't stop to see the sights.

You’re looking for the Black Knife Catacombs in eastern Liurnia. Bring a torch or torch pole to keep the animated skeletons from coming back to life. Head north from the Church of Vows, past the Minor Erdtree, until the road ends at the base of a cliff. A ghost warrior blocks your path, but you can just run inside the Catacombs and rest at the Site of Grace to fob him off.

Bring the Glyph to Rogier and speak with him to uncover more about the truth behind The Shattering. You may need to travel to the Hold again to unlock these dialogue options.

At the end, Rogier asks you to find Ranni and ingratiate yourself with her. This involves defeating the Carian Manor boss, Loretta, which unlocks the path to Three Sisters, where Ranni lives. Ranni tells you to leave once you speak with her. Travel back to the Hold again and speak with Rogier one more time. He sends you back to Ranni, who then agrees to accept you as her vassal.

Ranni’s questline begins here, and Rogier will fall into a deep and seemingly permanent slumber.