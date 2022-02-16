Elden Ring: Release Times, Preload, And File Size Explained

Elden Ring, the highly anticipated collaboration between Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, is almost here. With just over a week left until the game releases, here's everything you need to know about Elden Ring's release timing, file size, and preload details.

Elden Ring Release Date And Time

Elden Ring is due to finally release for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4 on February 25. The console release timing is set for midnight, 00:00 AM in all timezones. Due to the game releasing at the same time in every timezone, it means some players will get their hands on Elden Ring up to 24 hours earlier than others, so be careful of spoilers once that release window hits. It still hasn't been confirmed whether the PC version of the game will follow the same midnight release timing.

Elden Ring Preload

Preloading for Elden Ring is possible fo all players who pre-order the game ahead of its release, so they can have it downloaded and ready to go as soon as the game is released.

Preloading is currently live for Xbox players. Anyone with an Elden Ring pre-order on Xbox can now start the download through the Xbox storefront on either the Xbox X, S or Xbox One. Players who are buying a physical copy of the game can also pre-load the game by going through the Xbox App on mobile. It's unclear whether this preload file currently includes a day one patch.

A preload date hasn't been announced yet for PlayStation consoles or PC.

Elden Ring File Size

With Elden Ring reportedly taking around 30 hours to finish, its file size is surprisingly compact compared to other AAA games. With the Xbox preloading now live, we know the file size for Xbox consoles is 49.04 GB, though this may increase if a seperate day one patch is required.

The file size on PS4 is reported to be 44.929 GB on PlayStation, according to Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, though this likely doesn't include a day one patch.

There's no confirmed file size for the PC version of the game yet, though the recently released PC requirements for Elden Ring requires players to have at least 60GB of free space for the game.

While we wait for the game's release at the end of February, PC gamers can download game-ready drivers for the game. You can also check out 13 things you need to know about Elden Ring ahead of its release.