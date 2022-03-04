Elden Ring Rainbow Stones: How To Prevent Fatal Fall Damage

With Elden Ring's addition of a vast open world and considerably more vertical navigation, it's reasonable that you'll reach plenty of heights from which falls could kill you. However, there is a method to test whether or not you can survive a fall, and it's simpler than you may think. As a matter of fact, all it takes is one easily obtainable little item you may have completely overlooked: Rainbow Stones.

Using Rainbow Stones to test for fall damage

You may have come across a few Rainbow Stones during your journey, and you'd be forgiven for shrugging them off due to them seeming relatively common and unexciting. However, these little stones can actually tell you quite a lot about your options when exploring the many perilous heights found across The Lands Between.

Dropping a Rainbow Stone off a cliff or other height can test whether or not you'll die from making that same fall. If it breaks upon hitting the ground below you, you'll know that you'll perish from taking the leap, too. But if it lands and illuminates the area around it, you'll know you'll be able to safely descend.

Rainbow Stone

How to get Rainbow Stones

You'll probably find a handful of Rainbow Stones just lying on the ground or on lootable corpses as you explore the various biomes throughout Elden Ring. However, they're also no sweat to craft, so you can make yourself a nearly endless supply of them.

Crafting Rainbow Stones takes only a single Ruin Fragment. This crafting material is generously scattered across the many fallen ruins in the open world. You can rest at nearby Sites of Grace and farm as many of them as necessary to make plenty of Rainbow Stones, though you can only carry up to 99 at a time. If you craft more than that, they'll be sent to your storage box.

