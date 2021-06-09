Elden Ring Publisher Bandai Namco At E3: How To Watch And What To Expect

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco is coming to E3 2021 with a showcase of its own, and now we know when the event will take place. That said, there is no word yet on what games or projects the publisher might show off at this stage. With that caveat out of the way, here's what we know so far about the Bandai Namco event.

How To Watch

The Bandai Namco showcase at E3 2021 will take place on Tuesday, June 15, beginning at 2:25 PM PT / 5:25 PM ET. You can see more details for different timezones below. The event will be broadcast through the official E3 pages on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter. GameSpot will carry the livestream as well through our Play For All initiative.

Start Times

2:25 PM PT

5:25 PM ET

10:25 PM BST

7:25 AM AEST (Wednesday, June 16)

What To Expect

Bandai Namco has said nothing about what to expect at E3 2021 this year. The publisher has not even posted about the showcase on social media. The announcement of the event came from the organizers of E3, through its own show schedule. As such, there is very little to go on. Naturally, people are hoping to hear more about the long-in-development RPG Elden Ring created by From Software in partnership with George R.R. Martin. It's too soon to say if the game will show up, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Updated #E32021 schedule secured. Take a look, mark your calendars, let’s have some fun. pic.twitter.com/EbWoTOuppX — E3 (@E3) June 8, 2021

For everything else happening this E3, check out our guide for E3 2021 featuring a full schedule and list of presenters.