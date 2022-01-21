The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Elden Ring Preorders Are Discounted For Xbox This Weekend
The savings end on January 23, so be sure to check it out while you can.
Elden Ring doesn't arrive until February 25, but Newegg is giving you a chance to scoop it up at a $10 discount. The preorder deal only applies to digital copies of Elden Ring's Deluxe Edition on Xbox, but this is the first price cut we've seen for a console version of the highly anticipated title.
To earn the full discount, you'll need to add the Xbox version of Elden Ring: Deluxe Edition to your shopping cart and apply promo code EMCBN2A25. This will slash the price to $70, down from its usual listing of $80. Newegg is only running the promotion until January 23, so make sure to check it out before it's gone.
If you're a longtime fan of From Software, the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring isn't a bad deal (especially at its newly discounted price). Aside from the main game, you'll get a digital artbook and an original soundtrack. Preordering will also net you the Adventure Guide (which contains useful information about the Lands Between) and an in-game bonus gesture.
