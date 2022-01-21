Elden Ring Preorders Are Discounted For Xbox This Weekend

Elden Ring doesn't arrive until February 25, but Newegg is giving you a chance to scoop it up at a $10 discount. The preorder deal only applies to digital copies of Elden Ring's Deluxe Edition on Xbox, but this is the first price cut we've seen for a console version of the highly anticipated title.

To earn the full discount, you'll need to add the Xbox version of Elden Ring: Deluxe Edition to your shopping cart and apply promo code EMCBN2A25. This will slash the price to $70, down from its usual listing of $80. Newegg is only running the promotion until January 23, so make sure to check it out before it's gone.

If you're a longtime fan of From Software, the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring isn't a bad deal (especially at its newly discounted price). Aside from the main game, you'll get a digital artbook and an original soundtrack. Preordering will also net you the Adventure Guide (which contains useful information about the Lands Between) and an in-game bonus gesture.