Elden Ring Player Beats Godrick The Grafted Using A Controller Made Of Bananas

The one-two punch of Margit the Fell Omen and Godrick the Grafted has been enough to cause many an Elden Ring player to high-tail it out of Stormveil Castle in search of upgrades and less brutal baddies. You see, despite being the first two bosses in the game, they're also among the most tricky, each one dishing out devastating combos and possessing far greater agility than you might assume. Even with summons and assistance from renowned sorcerer Rogier and the fierce warrior Nepheli Loux, they can be a tricky pair to best--which makes the fact that someone did it using a controller made of bananas a bit, well, bananas.

Modder and content creator SuperLouis64 has become the first (and presumablyx only) person to beat Godrick the Grafted with a controller made of bananas. In the latest video in the YouTuber's "Controller Bending" series, SuperLouis64 briefly explains his 10 banana controller setup--which apparently smells "really bad"--before showing off some footage of himself talking on a dragon using a very unusual kind of button mashing.

For those of you looking to replicate this experiment at home, the first four bananas, SuperLouis64 explained, should be programmed to act as your basic directional buttons. The other six each have a distinct role: jump, attack, dodge roll, summon horse, lock-on, and heal. According to SuperLouis64, this is the minimum number of bananas needed to attempt to beat Elden Ring. However, if you were wanting to create a setup wherein every input on a PlayStation 5 controller has a corresponding banana, it would take a whopping 24 of them.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time SuperLouis64 whipped out his "Controller Bending" skills for Elden Ring. Shortly after the game was released, the creator figured out how to use his Ring Fit to play the game and work up a pretty good sweat while doing so. He's also not alone in his quest to find new and challenging ways to play the open-world RPG. LilAggy, a Souls speedrunner, made news yesterday for completing the game in less than an hour.

For those of you trying to get through the game the old-fashioned way, be sure to check out our various guides. Whether you're still stuck on choosing a class and figuring out how to get past Margit the Fell Omen, or are trying to collect every last golden Seed and Sacred Tear, we've got you covered.