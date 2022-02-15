Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed

If you're planning to venture into the realm of the Lands Between in Elden Ring on PC, you're going to need more than just a sharp sword and durable armor. Publisher Bandai Namco has released the official minimum and recommended PC specs for the game, so you can see if your rig is tarnished enough to handle the open-world sandbox developed by From Software.

Elden Ring Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System -- Windows 10

-- Windows 10 Processor -- Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

-- Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory -- 12GB RAM

-- 12GB RAM Graphics -- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

-- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB DirectX -- DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

-- DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage -- 60GB

-- 60GB Sound Card -- Windows compatible audio device

Elden Ring Recommended PC Requirements

Operating System -- Windows 10 / 11

-- Windows 10 / 11 Processor -- Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

-- Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory -- 16GB RAM

-- 16GB RAM Graphics -- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

-- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB DirectX -- DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

-- DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage -- 60GB

-- 60GB Sound Card -- Windows compatible audio device

The requirements listed above aren't too taxing, and if you're using an Nvidia GPU, you can also make certain that Elden Ring is optimized on launch day with the latest game-ready drivers available for that hardware.

In more Elden Ring news, you can check out 13 things that you probably don't know about the game, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki teasing Dark Souls Easter eggs, and how Elden Ring's difficulty has been designed to work within a sandbox experience.