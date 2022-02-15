Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed
Your PC must be this tarnished to run Elden Ring.
If you're planning to venture into the realm of the Lands Between in Elden Ring on PC, you're going to need more than just a sharp sword and durable armor. Publisher Bandai Namco has released the official minimum and recommended PC specs for the game, so you can see if your rig is tarnished enough to handle the open-world sandbox developed by From Software.
Elden Ring Minimum PC Requirements
- Operating System -- Windows 10
- Processor -- Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory -- 12GB RAM
- Graphics -- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB
- DirectX -- DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
- Storage -- 60GB
- Sound Card -- Windows compatible audio device
Elden Ring Recommended PC Requirements
- Operating System -- Windows 10 / 11
- Processor -- Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory -- 16GB RAM
- Graphics -- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB
- DirectX -- DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
- Storage -- 60GB
- Sound Card -- Windows compatible audio device
The requirements listed above aren't too taxing, and if you're using an Nvidia GPU, you can also make certain that Elden Ring is optimized on launch day with the latest game-ready drivers available for that hardware.
