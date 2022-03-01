Elden Ring PC Mod Lets You Pause The Game

Elden Ring doesn't give you an option to pause, making for a game that's extra challenging when you need a brief break to clean your sweaty controller in the middle of a boss fight. One brave modder has fortunately come up with a solution to this problem, but it comes with a catch.

While modder TechieW's fix is easy to install and use in the PC version of Elden Ring, you'll need to disable Easy Anti-Cheat to make it run smoothly and give you that crucial chance to answer the call of nature during the middle of a taxing boss fight. By disabling Easy Anti-Cheat though, you'll be forced to play Elden Ring in offline mode and that in turn will disable co-op, invasions, and player messages.

It's a solution that ultimately suits solo players, but social gamers will likely want to give this mod a miss. If you're curious, you can find the mod here and read through the instructions on how to disable Easy Anti-Cheat at Windows Central.

In other Elden Ring news, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently entered the discussion surrounding the game's difficulty and said that he feels apologetic to anyone who is hesitant to play From Software's games due to their difficulty. Elden Ring is also doing excellent numbers on PC currently, having claimed the top three positions on Steam for the week ending February 27, 2022.

GameSpot's Elden Ring review-in-progress scored the game a rare 10/10. Reviewer Tamoor Hussain said, "Elden Ring takes the shards of what came before and forges them into something that will go down in history as one of the all-time greats: a triumph in design and creativity, and an open-world game that distinguishes itself for what it doesn't do as much as what it does."