Elden Ring PC Frame Rate Issues, PS5 Save Loss Being Looked Into

Elden Ring is available now, and it's one of the best-reviewed games of all time, building on From Software's Souls formula with an open world, mounted combat, and more. However, the game has some technical issues to iron out, and publisher Bandai Namco has outlined what it's looking to fix.

In a message posted February 25, Bandai Namco said there were several "main items to be revised" in Elden Ring, primarily on the PC version. This includes an issue with the mouse sensitivity being too high, as well as anti-cheat software not loading when starting the game. Frame rate issues have also been reported, and Bandai Namco recommends updating PC drivers to improve performance.

On PS5, save data can be lost if the PS5 shuts off before closing the game--either when it was fully powered or in rest mode--so if you were using rest mode as an artificial pause button, you may want to reconsider.

"We are also working on a few other bug fixes and performances improvements as needed," the post added. Problems thus far don't tend to be too severe or game-breaking, though we heavily suggest turning on variable refresh rate (VRR) in your console's and TV's settings if they support it. The smoother gameplay experience goes a long way during hectic boss fights.

Despite it only being February, Elden Ring is already looking like a frontrunner for end-of-year awards. In GameSpot's 10/10 Elden Ring review in progress, Tamoor Hussain called it "a triumph in design and creativity, and an open-world game that distinguishes itself from what it doesn't do as much as what it does."

