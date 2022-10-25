Elden Ring Patch Includes Balance Changes And A Bug Fix

A new patch is out now for Elden Ring, but don't expect too much in the way of major changes or new features. Version 1.07.1, which is described as a hotfix, is out now across console and PC with the aim of fixing a bug and improving game balance.

Ash of War: Endure now has a shorter effect duration. Developer From Software said the previous adjustments made in version 1.07 "had a greater impact on the game balance that expected," so the team is rolling this back.

The Incantation: Inescapable Frenzy ability, meanwhile, was suffering from a bug pertaining to FP consumption and how it was not properly reduced in the previous 1.07 patch.

Additionally, From Software explained that some of the changes from the 1.07 patch notes last week were incorrect. The patch notes said the Flame of the Fell God incantation and Gurrang's Beast Claw cannot actually be charged. Additionally, From Software said the Black Blade incantation is missing its follow-up attack if cast from the left hand. The studio will fix this in an upcoming update.

Elden Ring 1.07.1 Patch Notes

Ash of War - Endure

Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

Inescapable Frenzy

Fixed a bug where the FP consumption was not properly reduced in patch 1.07.

Elden Ring is projected to be 2022's best-selling game overall in the United States, which would be big news considering it would break Activision's win streak for the Call of Duty series. If it can achieve that, it would mark just the third time since 2009 that a Call of Duty game did not finish as No. 1. The other two exceptions were 2013 (GTA V) and 2018 (Red Dead Redemption II).

While Elden Ring is expected to be 2022's best-selling individual game in the US, the Call of Duty series will be the best-selling franchise in 2022 for its 14th straight year, NPD reported. Elden Ring launched in February and Modern Warfare 2 arrives at the end of October, so Elden Ring will have had lots more time on the market to rack up sales compared to Activision's shooter series. Still, it would be a big achievement for Elden Ring all the same.

From Software was in the news recently when Sony tweeted about the studio's earlier game, Bloodborne, but this wasn't a teaser for a sequel or a remaster.