Elden Ring Looks Charming With Tilt-Shifted Visuals

One modder has shown off a new angle to Elden Ring, quite literally.

YouTuber Kevin "Flurdeh" Hensen reimagined the game with an isometric viewpoint and tweaked frame rates to tilt-shift Elden Ring so that it looked like an old-school RPG. Similar to Diablo's isometric viewpoint, Hensen's work--made possible by software created by photo mode modder Frans Bouma--moves the camera up high to provide a new perspective.

"Most of the effect’s illusion comes from the angle and depth of view so I experimented with that a lot until I got the right look," Hensen said to Kotaku. "Then I sped up the footage and removed certain frames from the videos to make the whole thing look like toys in a stop-motion animation."

The end result is a deceptively adorable take on From Software's grimdark world, and bears more than a passing resemblance to retro games like Fallout. Hensen has also applied these techniques to Days Gone and Red Dead Redemption 2, in case you want to see what those titles would like with a tilt-shifted design.

Elsewhere in the Lands Between, a recently discovered network test build unearthed some fascinating content that was cut from the final release. Elden Ring has been a blockbuster success story so far, and after a number of weeks at the top of the Steam charts it has finally been dethroned by Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.