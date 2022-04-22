Elden Ring - Latenna Quest Guide

Like so many NPCs in Elden Ring, Latenna is easy to miss. However, it's certainly a journey worth taking, and arguably even one of the most important questlines in the game. Seeing it through will lead you to two massive optional areas--the Consecrated Snowfield and Miquella's Haligtree--both of which feature some of the hardest boss fights you'll encounter during your time in the Lands Between.

Finding Albus

The map can be a bit misleading here. Access the village from the lake, bellow the plateau.

The first step to completing Latenna's questline involves another NPC entirely. Head to the Village of the Albinaurics, tucked away in the southwest corner of Liurnia of the Lakes. Up the hill past the tough Perfumer enemy, you'll find a large pot. Roll into it to reveal Albus, a terrified villager in disguise. Talk to him twice, and he'll give you the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right), instructing you to give it to Latenna when you find her.

Latenna's location

You'll find the cave's entrance on a cliff face on the lake.

Make your way to the Lakeside Crystal Cave, just southeast of the Village of the Albinaurics. After defeating the Bloodhound Knight boss (who shouldn't be too much of a challenge), head out the door to find Latenna, kneeling beside her injured wolf Lobo outside the Slumbering Wolf Shack.

Show her the medallion to progress her questline.

Talk to her, and show her the medallion Albus gave you to gain her trust. She will ask you to show her the way to Miquella's Haligtree, promising to lead you to the medallion's other half in exchange. Hear her request, and she'll reward you with Latenna the Albinauric, a powerful Spirit Summon that's great for long-range battles.

Castle Sol

Gain access to Castle Sol via the bridge to the left, above the frozen river.

After clearing Leyndell, Royal Capitol and taking the Grand Lift of Rold to the Mountaintop of the Giants, head all the way North to find Castle Sol. As you approach, you will hear Latenna's voice, letting you know that the other half of the medallion is housed ahead. Make your way through the castle and defeat its boss, Commander Niall. (It's an incredibly tough fight, but there are strategies to make it less of a challenge). Head past the boss arena and up the elevator to find the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) in a chest.

Consecrated Snowfield

Now that you finally have both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, make your way back to the Grand Lift of Rold and select "Hoist secret medallion." The elevator will take you to the Consecrated Snowfield, a large optional area. Upon arrival, you will hear Latenna's voice yet again, telling you that she made it to Miquella's Haligtree and letting you know how to get there yourself (by heading north to the town of Ordina).

Beware of the Walking Mausoleum firing magic projectiles at you as you approach.

To wrap up the quest, head to the Apostate Derelict at the far northwest corner of the area. When you arrive, interact with the giant Albinauric woman to summon Latenna. She will thank you for helping her fulfill her purpose, and reward you with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone for your trouble.