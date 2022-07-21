Elden Ring Is (Unsurprisingly) The Best-Selling Game In Europe For The First Half Of 2022

With the first half of the year over, the latest data for game sales across Europe has revealed that Elden Ring has been the biggest seller so far. Chasing Bandai Namco's blockbuster game were several other big titles, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus, FIFA 22, and Grand Theft Auto V.

According to GSD Market Data (via GamesIndustry.Biz), 76.1 million games were sold across Europe during the first six months of the year, with 44 million of those sales coming from digital stores. It's worth noting here that Nintendo doesn't share any sales data for digital games sold by it, although other AAA developers and publishers provided numbers.

Nintendo might actually have done better in the European charts with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but because it hasn't released any digital sales data, first and second place goes to Elden Ring and FIFA 22 respectively.

Germany was the biggest market in the first six months of the year, with 15.4 million games sold within its borders. The UK came in second with 14.3 million sales, and France took third place with 10.2 million. All three countries showed signs of double-digit sales growth, and overall, game sales saw a rise of 13.5% over the same period in 2021.

You can see the full list of best-selling games below, although for those titles that have an asterisk, digital data was not available for them.

Best-selling games in Europe for first six months of 2022

Elden Ring

FIFA 22

Pokémon Legends: Arceus *

Grand Theft Auto 5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Horizon: Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe *

Red Dead Redemption 2

Nintendo Switch Sports *

Mario Party Superstars *

Kirby and the Forgotten Land *

NBA 2K22

F1 2022

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition *

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain *

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Far Cry 6

Just Dance 2022

These figures are largely in line with reports from the US and Canada. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far in the US. In terms of dollar sales, Elden Ring has been the top game in the US every month since it launched in February and its momentum was only briefly halted when when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrived in April.