Elden Ring Is Not Just A Game, Bandai Namco Says

Elden Ring is being developed for a "variety of other areas" outside of games.

By on

Comments

Bandai Namco has big plans for Elden Ring that go beyond the game itself. Bandai Namco president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa said in a press release that Elden Ring, as a franchise, will be developed in a "variety of other areas" outside of games.

"We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world. We look forward to your continued support," Miyakawa said (via GamesRadar).

Now Playing: Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Breakdown

That's all the executive had to say on the matter, so it remains to be seen how the franchise might extend beyond gaming.

Whatever the case, Miyakawa also said in the press release that he was very happy and excited to show off Elden Ring at Summer Game Fest and announce its January 2022 release date. The executive added that game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and story collaborator George R.R. Martin are "two creators that I truly admire."

Elden Ring capped off the Summer Game Fest Kickoff broadcast with a new trailer that offered a number of clues and more about what to expect from the FromSoftware title.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer told us last year that he had already been playing Elden Ring, describing it as director Hidetaka Miyazaki's "most ambitious game." It's set for release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. A free upgrade will be available for PS4 players to the PS5 version, while the Xbox versions will offer Smart Delivery support. For more, check out our Elden Ring preorder guide.

Elden Ring
E3 2021
Play For All
