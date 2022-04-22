Elden Ring Is Being Demade For An Actual Game Boy

Arise ye Tarnished, someone is making a Game Boy demake of everyone's favorite game, Elden Ring, and livestreaming the development process. This demake is just the latest development in an apparent trend with From Software games that also gave us the release Bloodborne PSX some months ago.

According to IGN, shintendo first announced their demake via the Elden Ring subreddit, where they posted a clip of the opening area and boss fight, which is meant to kill players and send them to the actual tutorial of the game. The short video also features the most adorable dodge roll ever and ends in the aforementioned death before text promoting shintendo's Twitch channel appears. They intend to show how they develop Elden Ring for actual Game Boy hardware there and archive it on their Youtube channel.

In the comments below their Reddit post, shintendo clarified that they were using software called GB Studio 3.0 to accomplish this enormous feat. Due to that enormity, shintendo has also not settled on the scope of the project yet, but did say that they're "at least hoping to finish Limgrave area by the end of May."

A few hours after sharing the snippet, shintendo went live on Twitch where they showed off more work on the opening areas of the game, as well as designing sprites for Varre, the NPC who calls the player maidenless, and the fan-favorite witch Ranni. According to comments they made on Reddit, shintendo hopes to release a demo on Itch at the end of May, seemingly once they've completed Limgrave.

Until then, you all may have to just settle for the actual Elden Ring, which we gave a perfect score, calling it "a masterpiece of open-world design that places exploration and player agency at the heart of the experience." If you're just jumping in, we've also got plenty of guides to help you find your footing while adventuring through the Lands Between.