Elden Ring Hyetta Quest And How To Reach The Church Of Inhibition

The Elden Ring Hyetta quest is a lengthy, complicated one with ties to the Frenzied Flame ending. It’s full of lore and literally takes you to the dark underside of the Lands Between, though seeing it through to the end also bars you from accessing other endings unless you undertake yet another complicated side quest.

How to Start Hyetta’s Quest in Elden Ring

Hyetta’s quest begins after you complete Irina’s quest on the Weeping Peninsula, which involves taking Irina’s letter to Edgar, defeating the Castle Morne boss (Leonine the Misbegotten), speaking to Edgar again, and witnessing his tragic reunion with Irina.

After that, travel to the Revenger’s Shack in western Liurnia--west of Rose Church--and interact with the bodies inside. Edgar appears as an invading NPC called Edgar the Revenger. Defeat him in combat to get a Shabriri Grape. Travel to the Lake Facing Cliffs Site of Grace north of Stormveil Castle and speak with the woman standing nearby. She introduces herself as Hyetta, a wanderer in search of both light and Shabriri Grapes. Hand over yours.

If you haven’t obtained the Grape at the end of Stormveil Castle, head back in via the north entrance, and you’ll find it on a corpse at the far end of the chamber.

All Hyetta Locations in Elden Ring

You’ll need to find Hyetta three more times. The next time, she’s at the Purified Ruins, southwest of the Liurnia Highway North Site of Grace. Check the long building toward the edge of the cliff, away from the barracks.

Head back into the barracks, defeat the soldiers, and descend the stairs to find your last Shabriri Grape and a talisman.

Hyetta’s third location is the Gate Town Bridge SIte of Grace. Travel there, turn right, and you’ll see her standing near the rocks. Give her the last Shabriri Grape and tell her the gruesome truth about what they are. Speak with her until there’s no new dialogue, then fast travel back to the same place and speak with her again. She’ll say she has a new mission and thank you for your help.

From south to north, these are the locations Hyetta moves to.

Bellum Church northeast of the Academy at Raya Lucaria is your next stop, but Hyetta wants a Fingerprint Grape this time. You’ll need to visit the Church of Inhibition for that.

How to Reach the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring

Travel northeast from Bellum Church and hug the eastern cliffs to avoid most enemies. The cliffs give way to a hill near the Grand Dectus Lift, but there’s a new danger here: the Frenzied Flame tower (and some giant, fire-possessed rats, but you can ignore them). The Frenzied Flame tower periodically ignites a massive flame beacon that rapidly fills your madness meter and drains your health and FP if you’re exposed. Hide behind rocks where you can, and top up your health with the Flask of Crimson Tears. If the madness meter fills completely, you’ll lose a huge chunk of HP and probably die.

Instead of running up the hill, keep moving to the left of the tower. There’s a Spiritwind that launches you behind the tower and mostly out of the flame’s reach, and you’ll be safe from the tower in Frenzied Flame Village. Deal with the enemies there, then climb the ridge at the village’s northern end. You’ll have to time your dashes to minimize your exposure to the flame again as you move toward the church.

Ignore Festering Finger Vyke and dash into the church. Activate the Site of Grace so you can respawn here in case you die during the battle. Vyke drops the Fingerprint Grape upon defeat. Take that back to Bellum Church, and give it to Hyetta.

Hyetta and the Lord of Frenzied Flame Ending

Hyetta’s burning desire is to become a Finger Maiden, but she ends up serving the Three Fingers. You’ll next find her at the bottom of the Subterranean Shunning Grounds underneath Leyndell, outside the area where you receive the Frenzied Flame. Speak with her and remove your clothes before interacting with the Three Fingers.

Melina abandons you for accepting the flame, but Hyetta takes her place as your guiding Maiden. You’ll receive the Frenzied Flame Seal, which strengthens Frenzied Flame Incantations. There seems to be no effect on the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending whether you complete Hyetta’s quest or not, though.

Accepting the flame locks you into the Frenzied Flame ending unless you complete Millicent’s quest, battle Malenia, and obtain and use Miquella’s Needle.