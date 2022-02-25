Elden Ring: How To Two-Hand Weapons And Why You Should

Elden Ring features a diverse collection of weapons that grows with nearly every type of enemy you fell and location you visit throughout The Lands Between. From simple longswords to hulking hammers to swift daggers, there's a little something for everyone. Even more, you can two-hand weapons to get new move sets and use special abilities that can change the flow of a battle quickly. In this guide, we'll give you a quick rundown of why, when, and how to two-hand your favorite weapons.

Why you should use weapons two-handed

There are a variety of reasons to wield a weapon with both hands, but the simplest and most obvious reason is that two-handing a weapon grants you additional attack power. While the damage increase isn't as significant as you might expect, it's certainly enough to make it a viable choice when a shield isn't required. But because you won't have a shield while in this stance, you'll want to be certain you're adept at rolling out of the way of incoming attacks.

Two-handing a weapon also provides you with access to new move sets. For instance, you may have a greatsword that does wide vertical attacks while one-handing it, while holding it with two hands will offer you devastating slamming attacks directly in front of you that can easily break an enemy's guard. You'll want to be sure that you're always using the most viable option based on your surroundings. Using those sweeping attacks in a tight corridor is likely to result in just bouncing your sword off the walls, so maybe try two-handing it for tighter, more forward-focused strikes.

Lastly, two-handing most fist and claw armaments will automatically give you that weapon in both hands, which means you'll have a dual-wielding move set that can apply some incredibly potent damage to your foes. Nothing lets you live out your Wolverine fantasy quite as much as swiftly mowing through hordes of enemies with a set of deadly claws on each hand.

How to two-hand weapons

Previous From Software games allowed you to two-hand your weapons by simply holding down Triangle on PlayStation / Y on Xbox. In Elden Ring, however, you'll need to follow one extra step to switch to and from a two-handed stance. PlayStation users can hold Triangle and press R1 or L1 to two-hand your right or left weapon, respectively. On Xbox, those buttons will be Y and either RB or LB.

Now that you've got the lowdown on two-handing