Elden Ring: How To Get The Spirit Calling Bell

While you have an abundance of options at your disposal for dispatching your enemies in Elden Ring, one of the coolest new features is the ability to summon spirit allies to aid you in battle. These Spirit Ashes are spectral versions of various enemies in the game, and they all have their own unique strengths and weaknesses. To make use of any of them, though, you'll need to get the Spirit Calling Bell early in your adventure--an item that is unusually easy to miss given how important it is. Luckily, we've got you covered on how to grab it with no sweat at all.

How to get the Spirit Calling Bell

In order to trigger the event necessary to obtain the Spirit Calling Bell, you'll need to have already met Melina at your third Site of Grace. This is the spot where she provides you with your horse, Torrent, and the ability to level up. Afterward, you'll need to return to the Church of Elleh at night to meet with an NPC named Renna who provides you with the bell. Don't worry--if you're just starting, we can walk you through the entire thing below.

Follow this step-by-step guide to meet with Renna:

Church of Elleh

When you first emerge into Limgrave, rest at the Site of Grace directly ahead of you.

From there, head north until you come across a stone structure known as the Church of Elleh. Here you'll find a merchant who sells some important items, and we'll be coming back here soon to trigger the event for the Spirit Calling Bell.

From the Church of Elleh, head north (and ever so slightly east) through a wooded area until you stumble upon a rather large encampment known as the Gateside Ruins. There is a Site of Grace near the large gate nearby. Rest there to meet with Melina and obtain Torrent.

After you've met with Melina, sit at the Site of Grace and pass the time until night.

Fast travel to the Church of Elleh to find that a witch named Renna beckons you to speak with her. Do so, and she'll ask you if you can summon the spectral steed. Answer yes. Soon after, she will provide you with the Spirit Summoning Bell and the Lone Wolf Ashes.

If you don't speak to Renna early enough in your journey, she'll eventually stop appearing at the Church of Elleh. If this happens, you'll need to wait until you've reached the Roundtable Hold a bit later in the game where you can then purchase the Spirit Calling Bell from the Twin Husks merchant.

With the Spirit Calling Bell now in hand, you'll have some spectral assistance on your quest. If you're having any further trouble, it might be time to learn how to skip the first boss.