Elden Ring: How To Get The Rivers Of Blood Katana

Elden Ring may have dozens of unique and compelling armaments to find and use, but few players would disagree that weapons with blood loss have proven to be among the most powerful. As such, it's reasonable to want to find one that meets your build needs while also being aesthetically cool. That's where the River of Blood katana comes in with its blood-soaked blade, and lucky for you, we've got the lowdown on where to get this visually striking sword.

Rivers of Blood explained

Rivers of Blood is a katana that can rapidly cause blood buildup, and it requires 12 Strength, 18, Dexterity, and 20 Arcane to wield. Its weapon skill Corpse Piler is unique to the weapon, and it unleashes a flurry of bloody attacks that can devastate your foes. River of Blood's item description reads:

Weapon of Okina, swordsman from the Land of Reeds. A cursed weapon that has felled countless men. When Mohg, the Lord of Blood, first felt Okina's sword, and madness, upon his flesh, he had a proposal, to offer Okina the life of a demon, whose thirst would never go unsated.

Where to find Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is found in the late-game area Mountaintops of the Giants. Once you've gained access to this biome through the main quest chain, you'll find the Church of Repose in the southeast of the map. As you approach the church, you'll be invaded by an NPC named Bloody Finger Okina, who so happens to be wielding the Rivers of Blood katana--so it's your job to take it from him.

Head here to fight Okina and obtain Rivers of Blood.

Okina is a relatively challenging fight, as he's very aggressive and can inflict blood loss for some pretty substantial damage. Punish him when he attempts to heal and stay on top of him with equal aggression, however, and he'll soon fall. When he does, you'll receive the Okina Mask alongside your real prize--the Rivers of Blood katana for which you've been searching.