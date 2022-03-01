Elden Ring: How To Get The Pumpkin Helm

Elden Ring, like most From Software role-playing titles, is often a dark and oppressive experience with mature storytelling and immensely challenging fights against monstrous enemies. But as usual, despite all of this, you can be assured that you're going to find some fun and sometimes downright absurd armor and weapons that remind you that you're playing a video game. One such enjoyably silly item is the Pumpkin Helm, a cool find that can get you looking weirdly fashionable, if you're into having a massive head.

The Pumpkin Helm explained

The Pumpkin Helm is a massive circular helmet that encases your entire head and doesn't belong to any specific armor set, making it a great option for those looking to add a bit of fun flair to their character. The Pumpkin Helm's item description reads:

An oval helmet large enough to cover any head. Very heavy and very hard. The inside of the helm is pitch black, keeping the crazed warrior within from panicking. Perhaps its rather roomy interior also helps alleviate feelings of pressure and claustrophobia.

Where to find the Pumpkin Helm

Scoring a Pumpkin Helm may require you to do a bit of farming. You'll find Mad Pumpkin Head enemies scattered about The Lands Between, with a few of them making pretty early appearances in Limgrave and the area below it known as The Weeping Penninsula. The easiest location to farm for the item, however, is at the Saintsbridge in northern Limgrave where you'll find a Mad Pumpkin Head enemy on the bridge right near the Site of Grace.

Killing Mad Pumpkin Heads shouldn't pose too much of a problem. You can blast away at them with sorceries if you'd prefer to take them on at range, but melee is equally simple due to their generally slow attack speed and fairly obvious tells. Do note, though, that their helmets--the very one you're aiming to obtain--make their head invulnerable, so you'll be wasting your time attacking them there. Once you've scored this quirky helmet, learn more with our Elden Ring tips for beginners.